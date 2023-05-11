PRA (ProAssurance Corporation) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE: PRA) closed the day trading at $14.64 down -22.33% from the previous closing price of $18.85. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1419561 shares were traded. PRA stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.25.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PRA, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.39 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.39.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Janney on February 24, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $21.

On August 10, 2021, Piper Sandler Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $23 to $26.

Piper Sandler Upgraded its Underweight to Neutral on July 09, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $14.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PRA now has a Market Capitalization of 998.58M and an Enterprise Value of 1.42B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.72. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PRA has reached a high of $24.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.29, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.67.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PRA traded about 267.31K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PRA traded about 387.21k shares per day. A total of 53.96M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.16M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.30% stake in the company. Shares short for PRA as of Apr 13, 2023 were 823.82k with a Short Ratio of 0.79M, compared to 697.54k on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.52% and a Short% of Float of 2.09%.

Dividends & Splits

PRA’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.20, up from 0.20 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.06%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.10%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.58.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.25 and a low estimate of $0.1, while EPS last year was $0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.28, with high estimates of $0.4 and low estimates of $0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.4 and $0.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.02. EPS for the following year is $1.27, with 6 analysts recommending between $1.5 and $1.05.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $180.34M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $355.1M to a low estimate of $335.61M. As of the current estimate, ProAssurance Corporation’s year-ago sales were $335.61M, an estimated decrease of -46.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $240.94M, an increase of 2.30% over than the figure of -$46.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $248.25M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $235.47M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PRA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.16B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.1B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.13B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.1B, up 2.40% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.15B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.18B and the low estimate is $1.1B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.