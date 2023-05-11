Precigen Inc. (PGEN) Shares Decline by -3.97% to Close at $1.21

The price of Precigen Inc. (NASDAQ: PGEN) closed at $1.21 in the last session, down -3.97% from day before closing price of $1.26. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1805180 shares were traded. PGEN stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.2750 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1200.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PGEN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.34 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on November 18, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

On February 25, 2021, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $13.

On February 22, 2021, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $14.Wells Fargo initiated its Overweight rating on February 22, 2021, with a $14 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 27 when KIRK RANDAL J bought 11,428,571 shares for $1.75 per share. The transaction valued at 19,999,999 led to the insider holds 31,129,164 shares of the business.

Thomasian Harry Jr. bought 28,571 shares of PGEN for $49,999 on Jan 27. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 84,961 shares after completing the transaction at $1.75 per share. On Jan 27, another insider, Perez Jeffrey Thomas, who serves as the SVP, IP Affairs of the company, bought 28,571 shares for $1.75 each. As a result, the insider paid 49,999 and bolstered with 381,012 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PGEN now has a Market Capitalization of 243.32M and an Enterprise Value of 238.79M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.92. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.87 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PGEN has reached a high of $2.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1070, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.6820.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PGEN traded on average about 1.73M shares per day over the past 3-months and 941.51k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 200.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 183.37M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 60.50% stake in the company. Shares short for PGEN as of Apr 27, 2023 were 11.28M with a Short Ratio of 11.28M, compared to 12.38M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.41% and a Short% of Float of 7.31%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.11, while EPS last year was -$0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.26 and -$0.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.38. EPS for the following year is -$0.43, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.29 and -$0.54.