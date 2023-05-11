Red Cat Holdings Inc. (RCAT) Moving Averages: 50-Day and 200-Day

The closing price of Red Cat Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: RCAT) was $1.09 for the day, up 15.97% from the previous closing price of $0.94. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1501 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5159692 shares were traded. RCAT stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.4500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9200.

Ratios:

Our analysis of RCAT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.40 and its Current Ratio is at 7.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 20 when Liuzza Nicholas Reyland JR sold 100,000 shares for $1.00 per share. The transaction valued at 100,000 led to the insider holds 819,488 shares of the business.

Liuzza Nicholas Reyland JR sold 76,090 shares of RCAT for $82,938 on Mar 09. The Director now owns 919,488 shares after completing the transaction at $1.09 per share. On Jan 06, another insider, Thompson Jeffrey M, who serves as the Chairman of the Board, CEO of the company, bought 1,000 shares for $0.89 each. As a result, the insider paid 885 and bolstered with 12,962,007 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RCAT now has a Market Capitalization of 52.81M and an Enterprise Value of 30.49M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.91. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.38 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RCAT has reached a high of $2.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0202, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.3703.

Shares Statistics:

RCAT traded an average of 101.76K shares per day over the past three months and 564.41k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 54.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 34.70M. Insiders hold about 28.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.40% stake in the company. Shares short for RCAT as of Apr 27, 2023 were 541.31k with a Short Ratio of 0.54M, compared to 525.09k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.99% and a Short% of Float of 1.36%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.06, while EPS last year was -$0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.35 and -$0.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.35. EPS for the following year is -$0.04, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.04 and -$0.04.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.2M to a low estimate of $4.2M. As of the current estimate, Red Cat Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.31M, an estimated increase of 220.40% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RCAT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.91M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.91M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.91M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.43M, up 85.30% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $37M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $37M and the low estimate is $37M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 210.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.