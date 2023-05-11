Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY) expected to report EPS of -$0.8 for the current quarter

In the latest session, Relay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RLAY) closed at $10.71 up 0.85% from its previous closing price of $10.62. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1126834 shares were traded. RLAY stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.24.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Relay Therapeutics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 13.60 and its Current Ratio is at 13.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 19, 2023, Raymond James Upgraded its rating to Strong Buy which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $29.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 28 when Bergstrom Donald A sold 1,383 shares for $11.16 per share. The transaction valued at 15,434 led to the insider holds 242,701 shares of the business.

Adams Brian sold 863 shares of RLAY for $9,631 on Apr 28. The Chief Legal Officer now owns 134,882 shares after completing the transaction at $11.16 per share. On Apr 28, another insider, Catinazzo Thomas, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 863 shares for $11.16 each. As a result, the insider received 9,631 and left with 149,272 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RLAY now has a Market Capitalization of 1.37B and an Enterprise Value of 427.87M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 925.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.47. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 360.16 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RLAY has reached a high of $33.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.78, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.83.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, RLAY has traded an average of 1.57M shares per day and 1.5M over the past ten days. A total of 121.32M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 118.14M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 108.59% stake in the company. Shares short for RLAY as of Apr 13, 2023 were 19.53M with a Short Ratio of 19.80M, compared to 17.93M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16.08% and a Short% of Float of 21.18%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 11 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.8 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.7 and a low estimate of -$0.87, while EPS last year was -$0.71. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.81, with high estimates of -$0.68 and low estimates of -$0.9.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.74 and -$3.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.2. EPS for the following year is -$3.41, with 12 analysts recommending between -$2.8 and -$4.08.