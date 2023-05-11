RYTM (Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

After finishing at $17.11 in the prior trading day, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RYTM) closed at $17.43, up 1.87%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 565976 shares were traded. RYTM stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.06.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of RYTM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.80 and its Current Ratio is at 6.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 08, 2022, Goldman Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $28.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Underperform to Neutral on August 05, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $8 to $20.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 29 when Roberts William T. sold 912 shares for $17.50 per share. The transaction valued at 15,960 led to the insider holds 7,872 shares of the business.

Mazabraud Yann sold 1,177 shares of RYTM for $31,814 on Feb 14. The EVP, Head of International now owns 3,827 shares after completing the transaction at $27.03 per share. On Feb 14, another insider, Smith Hunter C, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 702 shares for $26.87 each. As a result, the insider received 18,863 and left with 59,406 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RYTM now has a Market Capitalization of 1.07B and an Enterprise Value of 734.12M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 29.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.49. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 21.84 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RYTM has reached a high of $34.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.15, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.72.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 687.15K shares per day over the past 3-months and 825.64k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 56.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 56.17M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 108.52% stake in the company. Shares short for RYTM as of Apr 27, 2023 were 8.46M with a Short Ratio of 8.46M, compared to 8.04M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.87% and a Short% of Float of 24.74%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.81 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.66 and a low estimate of -$0.95, while EPS last year was -$0.89. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.78, with high estimates of -$0.71 and low estimates of -$0.85.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.02 and -$3.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.27. EPS for the following year is -$2.54, with 7 analysts recommending between -$1.98 and -$3.12.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $14.79M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $16.3M to a low estimate of $12.85M. As of the current estimate, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $9.07M, an estimated increase of 63.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $18.18M, an increase of 281.90% over than the figure of $63.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $21.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $16M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RYTM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $77.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $59.35M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $66.43M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $23.64M, up 181.00% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $128.05M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $150.65M and the low estimate is $101.56M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 92.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.