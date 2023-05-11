SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation (ICU) Stocks Reach New Highs at $1.17 During Trading Session

After finishing at $1.94 in the prior trading day, SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: ICU) closed at $1.17, down -39.69%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.7600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 650995 shares were traded. ICU stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.4700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0601.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ICU by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ICU now has a Market Capitalization of 29.09M and an Enterprise Value of 37.88M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ICU has reached a high of $22.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.1479, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.8364.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 112.36K shares per day over the past 3-months and 112.38k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 12.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.06M. Insiders hold about 80.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.00% stake in the company. Shares short for ICU as of Apr 27, 2023 were 138.83k with a Short Ratio of 0.14M, compared to 101.78k on Mar 30, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.