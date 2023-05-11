Synlogic Inc. (SYBX)’s price-to-cash and price-to-free cash flow ratios

As of close of business last night, Synlogic Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.56, up 10.56% from its previous closing price of $0.50. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0530 from its previous closing price. On the day, 966543 shares were traded. SYBX stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5152.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SYBX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.60 and its Current Ratio is at 6.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 30, 2019, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $18.Jefferies initiated its Buy rating on April 30, 2019, with a $18 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 03 when Brennan Aoife sold 19,042 shares for $0.58 per share. The transaction valued at 10,964 led to the insider holds 256,301 shares of the business.

Awad Antoine sold 6,438 shares of SYBX for $3,707 on Apr 03. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 74,732 shares after completing the transaction at $0.58 per share. On Apr 03, another insider, JENSEN MICHAEL VANGSTED, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 2,553 shares for $0.58 each. As a result, the insider received 1,470 and left with 46,947 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SYBX now has a Market Capitalization of 40.69M and an Enterprise Value of -16.64M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 31.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.47. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -14.10 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SYBX has reached a high of $1.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6059, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.8253.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SYBX traded 266.18K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.24M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 70.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 63.27M. Insiders hold about 16.63% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.10% stake in the company. Shares short for SYBX as of Apr 27, 2023 were 288.68k with a Short Ratio of 0.29M, compared to 246.36k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.43% and a Short% of Float of 0.60%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.19 and a low estimate of -$0.27, while EPS last year was -$0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.23, with high estimates of -$0.2 and low estimates of -$0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.67 and -$1.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.89. EPS for the following year is -$0.89, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.64 and -$1.02.