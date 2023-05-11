Tellurian Inc. (TELL)’s price-to-cash and price-to-free cash flow ratios

The closing price of Tellurian Inc. (AMEX: TELL) was $1.32 for the day, down -1.49% from the previous closing price of $1.34. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6072684 shares were traded. TELL stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.3800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2850.

Ratios:

Our analysis of TELL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.78 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.78.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on February 14, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $1.50 from $4 previously.

On August 09, 2022, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $6.50 to $4.50.

Evercore ISI Downgraded its Outperform to In-line on August 02, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $7.50 to $4.50.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 05 when SOUKI CHARIF sold 195,220 shares for $1.21 per share. The transaction valued at 236,216 led to the insider holds 1,659,639 shares of the business.

SOUKI CHARIF sold 187,257 shares of TELL for $235,944 on Apr 04. The Executive Chairman now owns 1,854,859 shares after completing the transaction at $1.26 per share. On Apr 03, another insider, SOUKI CHARIF, who serves as the Executive Chairman of the company, sold 630,405 shares for $1.25 each. As a result, the insider received 788,006 and left with 2,042,116 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TELL now has a Market Capitalization of 697.88M and an Enterprise Value of 822.34M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.10. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.78 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TELL has reached a high of $5.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.3256, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.3663.

Shares Statistics:

TELL traded an average of 12.15M shares per day over the past three months and 7.24M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 537.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 485.58M. Insiders hold about 6.77% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 40.60% stake in the company. Shares short for TELL as of Apr 27, 2023 were 68.01M with a Short Ratio of 68.01M, compared to 79.72M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.08% and a Short% of Float of 12.73%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.11, while EPS last year was $0. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of $0.02 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.06 and -$0.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.11. EPS for the following year is -$0.32, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.05 and -$0.82.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $76.7M to a low estimate of $38.7M. As of the current estimate, Tellurian Inc.’s year-ago sales were $61.35M, an estimated decrease of -14.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $58.19M, a decrease of -31.30% less than the figure of -$14.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $73M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $48M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TELL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $284.11M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $194M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $224.86M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $391.93M, down -42.60% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $290.89M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $377.77M and the low estimate is $204M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 29.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.