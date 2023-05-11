Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) Stock Performance in the Last 52 Weeks

As of close of business last night, Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.38, up 16.65% from its previous closing price of $0.33. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0542 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2148558 shares were traded. TENX stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3799 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3231.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TENX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 16, 2014, MLV & Co started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $7.

On November 18, 2014, WallachBeth started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $12.WallachBeth initiated its Buy rating on November 18, 2014, with a $12 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TENX now has a Market Capitalization of 8.74M and an Enterprise Value of 7.42M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TENX has reached a high of $15.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4491, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.4601.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TENX traded 3.64M shares on average per day over the past three months and 663.24k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 21.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 21.22M. Insiders hold about 9.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 16.30% stake in the company. Shares short for TENX as of Apr 13, 2023 were 198.75k with a Short Ratio of 0.18M, compared to 2.16M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.89% and a Short% of Float of 0.89%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.37 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.37 and a low estimate of -$0.37, while EPS last year was -$0.8. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.27, with high estimates of -$0.27 and low estimates of -$0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.12 and -$1.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.15. EPS for the following year is -$0.71, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.49 and -$0.94.