Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) Stocks Reach New Highs at $8.35 During Trading Session

After finishing at $9.10 in the prior trading day, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE: TEVA) closed at $8.35, down -8.24%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.75 from its previous closing price. On the day, 26325586 shares were traded. TEVA stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.51 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.02.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TEVA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.34 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.99. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.69 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on January 19, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $12 from $10 previously.

On November 14, 2022, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $11 to $10.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 07 when Dethlefs Sven sold 58,066 shares for $9.43 per share. The transaction valued at 547,440 led to the insider holds 165,381 shares of the business.

Daniell Richard sold 54,007 shares of TEVA for $509,173 on Mar 07. The Exec. VP, European Commercial now owns 69,770 shares after completing the transaction at $9.43 per share. On Mar 07, another insider, Stark David Matthew, who serves as the Exec. VP Chief Legal Officer of the company, sold 49,475 shares for $9.43 each. As a result, the insider received 466,445 and left with 2,974 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TEVA now has a Market Capitalization of 10.40B and an Enterprise Value of 29.16B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.18. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.95 whereas that against EBITDA is -35.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TEVA has reached a high of $11.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.90, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.25.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 8.66M shares per day over the past 3-months and 9.14M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 1.11B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.10B. Shares short for TEVA as of Apr 27, 2023 were 12.73M with a Short Ratio of 12.73M, compared to 16.48M on Mar 30, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.56 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.57 and a low estimate of $0.54, while EPS last year was $0.55. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.58, with high estimates of $0.61 and low estimates of $0.55.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.49 and $2.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.4. EPS for the following year is $2.52, with 10 analysts recommending between $2.64 and $2.4.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $3.63B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.77B to a low estimate of $3.56B. As of the current estimate, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s year-ago sales were $3.66B, an estimated decrease of -0.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.72B, a decrease of -1.70% less than the figure of -$0.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.87B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.62B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TEVA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.28B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.77B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.06B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.93B, up 0.90% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.38B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.79B and the low estimate is $14.88B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.