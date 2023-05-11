The name MGO Global Inc. (MGOL) should be kept on your radar

The price of MGO Global Inc. (NASDAQ: MGOL) closed at $1.24 in the last session, up 13.76% from day before closing price of $1.09. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1084246 shares were traded. MGOL stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.3400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1400.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MGOL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 0.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MGOL now has a Market Capitalization of 14.98M and an Enterprise Value of 15.00M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 14.62. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 14.31 whereas that against EBITDA is -5.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MGOL has reached a high of $16.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2407, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.7430.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MGOL traded on average about 580.15K shares per day over the past 3-months and 284.93k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 14.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 6.01M. Insiders hold about 57.77% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.03% stake in the company. Shares short for MGOL as of Apr 13, 2023 were 227.09k with a Short Ratio of 0.51M, compared to 107.77k on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.59% and a Short% of Float of 4.07%.