The name Save Foods Inc. (SVFD) should be kept on your radar

The closing price of Save Foods Inc. (NASDAQ: SVFD) was $0.92 for the day, down -17.57% from the previous closing price of $1.12. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1968 from its previous closing price. On the day, 510750 shares were traded. SVFD stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.1200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9000.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SVFD’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.70 and its Current Ratio is at 8.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 16 when Kalifi Udi Ovadia bought 18,422 shares for $3.30 per share. The transaction valued at 60,793 led to the insider holds 27,692 shares of the business.

Kalifi Udi Ovadia bought 9,270 shares of SVFD for $29,293 on Jun 15. The Director now owns 9,270 shares after completing the transaction at $3.16 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SVFD now has a Market Capitalization of 4.19M and an Enterprise Value of -1.40M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.73. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -3.56 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SVFD has reached a high of $6.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8426, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.6705.

Shares Statistics:

SVFD traded an average of 471.51K shares per day over the past three months and 2.75M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 4.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.96M. Insiders hold about 32.43% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SVFD as of Apr 27, 2023 were 4.48k with a Short Ratio of 0.00M, compared to 7.05k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.08% and a Short% of Float of 0.08%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.