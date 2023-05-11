There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) can be one of them

In the latest session, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPR) closed at $23.96 down -1.24% from its previous closing price of $24.26. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3077638 shares were traded. SPR stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.67 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.40.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, TD Cowen on May 04, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Market Perform and sets its target price to $28 from $38 previously.

On April 19, 2023, The Benchmark Company Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $45.

Bernstein Downgraded its Outperform to Mkt Perform on March 01, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $46 to $38.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 27 when Ward Damon Christopher sold 685 shares for $34.45 per share. The transaction valued at 23,598 led to the insider holds 10,182 shares of the business.

JOHNSON ROBERT D sold 500 shares of SPR for $13,145 on Dec 01. The Director now owns 17,641 shares after completing the transaction at $26.29 per share. On Sep 01, another insider, JOHNSON ROBERT D, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 500 shares for $29.55 each. As a result, the insider received 14,775 and left with 18,141 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SPR now has a Market Capitalization of 3.15B and an Enterprise Value of 6.45B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.48. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.22 whereas that against EBITDA is -37.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SPR has reached a high of $38.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 31.11, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.81.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SPR has traded an average of 2.54M shares per day and 3.72M over the past ten days. A total of 104.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 104.10M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.70% stake in the company. Shares short for SPR as of Apr 13, 2023 were 6.67M with a Short Ratio of 6.30M, compared to 6.81M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.35% and a Short% of Float of 6.40%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for SPR is 0.04, from 0.00 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.16%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.44.

Earnings Estimates

There are 14 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.46 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.15 and a low estimate of -$1.29, while EPS last year was -$1.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of $0.26 and low estimates of -$0.49.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.05 and -$3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.57. EPS for the following year is $1.48, with 15 analysts recommending between $2.3 and -$0.14.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.36B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.59B to a low estimate of $1.27B. As of the current estimate, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.26B, an estimated increase of 7.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.62B, an increase of 22.00% over than the figure of $7.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.76B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.49B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SPR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.45B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.74B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.18B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.03B, up 22.80% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.41B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.76B and the low estimate is $6.88B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.