There are many powerful catalysts in the market: TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC) can be one of them

After finishing at $8.99 in the prior trading day, TPI Composites Inc. (NASDAQ: TPIC) closed at $9.18, up 2.11%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 547369 shares were traded. TPIC stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.27 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.96.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TPIC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 23, 2023, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Underperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $9 to $14.

Craig Hallum Upgraded its Hold to Buy on November 04, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $17.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 08 when BAM Partners Trust sold 3,963,416 shares for $18.85 per share. The transaction valued at 74,710,392 led to the insider holds 12,263 shares of the business.

Opps TPIC Holdings, LLC sold 3,963,416 shares of TPIC for $74,710,392 on Sep 08. The 10% Owner now owns 12,263 shares after completing the transaction at $18.85 per share. On Aug 31, another insider, Lockard Steven C, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 139,072 shares for $18.47 each. As a result, the insider received 2,569,272 and left with 370,487 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TPIC now has a Market Capitalization of 408.90M and an Enterprise Value of 492.11M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.65. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.31 whereas that against EBITDA is 22.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TPIC has reached a high of $25.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.02, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.93.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.09M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.05M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 41.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 41.45M. Insiders hold about 2.52% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.20% stake in the company. Shares short for TPIC as of Apr 27, 2023 were 8.1M with a Short Ratio of 8.10M, compared to 6.93M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 19.06% and a Short% of Float of 19.79%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 13 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.46 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.76, while EPS last year was -$0.48. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.35, with high estimates of $0.06 and low estimates of -$0.6.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.26 and -$2.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.55. EPS for the following year is -$0.29, with 14 analysts recommending between $1.2 and -$1.44.

Revenue Estimates

14 analysts predict $404.91M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $418M to a low estimate of $397.3M. As of the current estimate, TPI Composites Inc.’s year-ago sales were $452.37M, an estimated decrease of -10.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $417M, a decrease of -11.70% less than the figure of -$10.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $431.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $403.4M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TPIC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.69B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.6B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.64B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.52B, up 7.70% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.91B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.13B and the low estimate is $1.81B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.