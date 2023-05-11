There is a good chance BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ: BLRX) closed at $1.50 in the last session, up 19.06% from day before closing price of $1.26. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2401 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1666708 shares were traded. BLRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.5500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2500.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BLRX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.10 and its Current Ratio is at 7.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Maxim Group on May 18, 2017, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $3 from $1 previously.

On February 13, 2017, Rodman & Renshaw started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $3.

Maxim Group Downgraded its Buy to Hold on August 12, 2016, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $4 to $1.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BLRX now has a Market Capitalization of 58.00M and an Enterprise Value of 19.24M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BLRX has reached a high of $1.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9142, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9366.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BLRX traded on average about 379.78K shares per day over the past 3-months and 540.86k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 61.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.42M. Shares short for BLRX as of Apr 27, 2023 were 1.15M with a Short Ratio of 1.15M, compared to 556.04k on Mar 30, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.14 and a low estimate of -$0.16, while EPS last year was -$0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.48 and -$0.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.48. EPS for the following year is -$0.59, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.58 and -$0.61.