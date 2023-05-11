There Is Still Room For Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGEN) was $0.75 for the day, up 11.94% from the previous closing price of $0.67. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 790798 shares were traded. CGEN stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7680 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6900.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of CGEN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.20 and its Current Ratio is at 7.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 13, 2020, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $19.Stifel initiated its Buy rating on May 13, 2020, with a $19 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CGEN now has a Market Capitalization of 55.90M and an Enterprise Value of -25.52M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.83. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -3.40 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CGEN has reached a high of $2.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6878, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9067.

Shares Statistics:

CGEN traded an average of 249.82K shares per day over the past three months and 256.56k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 86.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 81.78M. Insiders hold about 12.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 26.30% stake in the company. Shares short for CGEN as of Apr 27, 2023 were 1.77M with a Short Ratio of 1.77M, compared to 1.89M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.04% and a Short% of Float of 2.05%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.14, while EPS last year was -$0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.18 and -$0.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.41. EPS for the following year is -$0.62, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.28 and -$1.13.