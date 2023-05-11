There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Boxlight Corporation (BOXL).

As of close of business last night, Boxlight Corporation’s stock clocked out at $0.38, up 4.10% from its previous closing price of $0.37. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0150 from its previous closing price. On the day, 841436 shares were traded. BOXL stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3860 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3441.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BOXL’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.92 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 25.42. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.86 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.84.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 22, 2019, National Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $4.National Securities initiated its Buy rating on October 22, 2019, with a $4 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 02 when Pope Michael Ross sold 4,893 shares for $0.34 per share. The transaction valued at 1,688 led to the insider holds 1,620,510 shares of the business.

Pope Michael Ross sold 6,207 shares of BOXL for $2,446 on Apr 18. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 1,625,403 shares after completing the transaction at $0.39 per share. On Mar 28, another insider, Starkey Mark, who serves as the President of the company, sold 5,875 shares for $0.36 each. As a result, the insider received 2,100 and left with 301,028 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BOXL now has a Market Capitalization of 28.86M and an Enterprise Value of 91.76M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.54. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.41 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BOXL has reached a high of $1.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4076, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.4804.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BOXL traded 942.05K shares on average per day over the past three months and 307.57k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 74.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 67.39M. Insiders hold about 3.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 16.40% stake in the company. Shares short for BOXL as of Apr 27, 2023 were 295.01k with a Short Ratio of 0.30M, compared to 461.58k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.39% and a Short% of Float of 0.41%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.06, while EPS last year was -$0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.06 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.05 and -$0.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0.02, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.03 and $0.02.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $39.96M. It ranges from a high estimate of $40M to a low estimate of $39.9M. As of the current estimate, Boxlight Corporation’s year-ago sales were $50.6M, an estimated decrease of -21.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $57.36M, a decrease of -3.80% over than the figure of -$21.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $67.74M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $50.68M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BOXL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $233.17M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $217.72M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $224.99M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $221.78M, up 1.40% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $239.03M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $246.66M and the low estimate is $231.41M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.