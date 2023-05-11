There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (CISO)

The price of Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (NASDAQ: CISO) closed at $0.29 in the last session, up 10.24% from day before closing price of $0.26. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0269 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1991661 shares were traded. CISO stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3050 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2603.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CISO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on October 21, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CISO now has a Market Capitalization of 36.28M and an Enterprise Value of 49.28M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.56. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.06 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CISO has reached a high of $10.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3251, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.0143.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CISO traded on average about 3.76M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.74M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 146.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 57.73M. Insiders hold about 58.97% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.60% stake in the company. Shares short for CISO as of Apr 27, 2023 were 3.58M with a Short Ratio of 3.58M, compared to 2.68M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.32% and a Short% of Float of 5.65%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.16 and -$0.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.16. EPS for the following year is -$0.12, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.12 and -$0.12.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CISO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $70M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $70M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $70M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $46.55M, up 50.40% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $110M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $110M and the low estimate is $110M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 57.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.