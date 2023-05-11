There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (YMAB)

As of close of business last night, Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s stock clocked out at $9.90, up 7.26% from its previous closing price of $9.23. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.67 from its previous closing price. On the day, 935592 shares were traded. YMAB stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.94.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of YMAB’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.40 and its Current Ratio is at 4.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wedbush on May 10, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $13 from $5 previously.

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Equal-Weight to Underweight on January 27, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $4.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 15 when Rajah Vignesh bought 1,195 shares for $4.92 per share. The transaction valued at 5,884 led to the insider holds 4,266 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, YMAB now has a Market Capitalization of 272.11M and an Enterprise Value of 168.12M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.96. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.58 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, YMAB has reached a high of $20.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.03, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.30.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that YMAB traded 739.59K shares on average per day over the past three months and 479.26k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 43.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.06M. Insiders hold about 12.34% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.80% stake in the company. Shares short for YMAB as of Apr 13, 2023 were 1.79M with a Short Ratio of 1.85M, compared to 1.97M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.11% and a Short% of Float of 4.93%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.27 and a low estimate of -$0.4, while EPS last year was -$0.64. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.25, with high estimates of -$0.2 and low estimates of -$0.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.86 and -$1.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.12. EPS for the following year is -$0.8, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.53 and -$1.03.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $20.25M. It ranges from a high estimate of $18.5M to a low estimate of $13M. As of the current estimate, Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $10.49M, an estimated increase of 93.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $16.84M, an increase of 56.00% less than the figure of $93.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $19.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $15M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for YMAB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $84.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $60.81M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $70.11M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $65.27M, up 7.40% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $91.32M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $113M and the low estimate is $76.42M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 30.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.