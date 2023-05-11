This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (HEPA)

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: HEPA) closed the day trading at $0.53 down -17.32% from the previous closing price of $0.65. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1117 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2251919 shares were traded. HEPA stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6769 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4704.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of HEPA, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.20 and its Current Ratio is at 7.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HEPA now has a Market Capitalization of 56.63M and an Enterprise Value of 7.19M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HEPA has reached a high of $1.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7232, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.6042.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, HEPA traded about 164.56K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, HEPA traded about 324.64k shares per day. A total of 76.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 76.12M. Insiders hold about 0.15% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.40% stake in the company. Shares short for HEPA as of Apr 27, 2023 were 685.87k with a Short Ratio of 0.69M, compared to 698.84k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.90% and a Short% of Float of 0.90%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.18 and a low estimate of -$0.18, while EPS last year was -$0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.18, with high estimates of -$0.18 and low estimates of -$0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.49 and -$0.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.49. EPS for the following year is -$0.44, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.44 and -$0.44.