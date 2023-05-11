Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Baxter International Inc. (BAX)

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE: BAX) closed the day trading at $43.84 up 1.76% from the previous closing price of $43.08. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.76 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7169154 shares were traded. BAX stock price reached its highest trading level at $44.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $43.10.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BAX, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.04 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 113.60. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.79 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on March 29, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $43.

On January 06, 2023, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $55.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 20 when STROUCKEN ALBERT P L sold 3,930 shares for $37.52 per share. The transaction valued at 147,454 led to the insider holds 36,835 shares of the business.

Kunzler Jacqueline sold 3,813 shares of BAX for $154,426 on Feb 21. The SVP, Chief Quality Officer now owns 16,725 shares after completing the transaction at $40.50 per share. On Jan 17, another insider, Mason Jeanne K, who serves as the SVP, Human Resources of the company, sold 59,477 shares for $44.70 each. As a result, the insider received 2,658,622 and left with 126,231 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BAX now has a Market Capitalization of 24.12B and an Enterprise Value of 39.33B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.77. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.60 whereas that against EBITDA is -73.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BAX has reached a high of $77.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $37.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 41.90, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 50.07.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BAX traded about 6.25M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BAX traded about 5.99M shares per day. A total of 505.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 503.13M. Insiders hold about 0.24% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.50% stake in the company. Shares short for BAX as of Apr 27, 2023 were 6.04M with a Short Ratio of 6.04M, compared to 9.32M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.19% and a Short% of Float of 1.33%.

Dividends & Splits

BAX’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.16, up from 1.16 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.69%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.54%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.33.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 14 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.61 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.66 and a low estimate of $0.6, while EPS last year was $0.87. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.8, with high estimates of $0.88 and low estimates of $0.77.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.06 and $2.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.94. EPS for the following year is $3.33, with 16 analysts recommending between $3.54 and $3.15.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $3.8B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.82B to a low estimate of $3.76B. As of the current estimate, Baxter International Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.75B, an estimated increase of 1.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.88B, an increase of 2.80% over than the figure of $1.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.91B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.83B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BAX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.44B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.26B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.35B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.11B, up 1.60% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.96B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.21B and the low estimate is $15.71B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.