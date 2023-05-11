Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE)

After finishing at $5.39 in the prior trading day, Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FATE) closed at $5.34, down -0.93%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2198648 shares were traded. FATE stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.24.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FATE by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.00 and its Current Ratio is at 9.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 24, 2023, H.C. Wainwright Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $115 to $7.

Wedbush Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on January 06, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $42 to $7.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 21 when Redmile Group, LLC bought 256,639 shares for $6.18 per share. The transaction valued at 1,586,029 led to the insider holds 13,135,758 shares of the business.

Redmile Group, LLC bought 20,000 shares of FATE for $119,800 on Apr 20. The Director now owns 12,879,119 shares after completing the transaction at $5.99 per share. On Apr 18, another insider, Chu Yu-Waye, who serves as the Chief Medical Officer of the company, sold 2,532 shares for $6.57 each. As a result, the insider received 16,648 and left with 140,676 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FATE now has a Market Capitalization of 605.95M and an Enterprise Value of 304.67M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.10. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.23 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FATE has reached a high of $37.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.74, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.39.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.76M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.67M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 98.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 95.49M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 106.35% stake in the company. Shares short for FATE as of Apr 27, 2023 were 28.08M with a Short Ratio of 28.08M, compared to 27.34M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 28.54% and a Short% of Float of 36.61%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 22 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.6 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.34 and a low estimate of -$0.89, while EPS last year was -$0.79. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.56, with high estimates of -$0.31 and low estimates of -$0.7.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.23 and -$2.88 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.92. EPS for the following year is -$2, with 22 analysts recommending between -$1.2 and -$3.04.

Revenue Estimates

20 analysts predict $5.72M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $15.6M to a low estimate of $500k. As of the current estimate, Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $18.55M, an estimated decrease of -69.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 19 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.34M, a decrease of -91.10% less than the figure of -$69.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $500k.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FATE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $78.48M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $41.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $64.33M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $96.3M, down -33.20% from the average estimate.