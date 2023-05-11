Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Under Armour Inc. (UA)

In the latest session, Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UA) closed at $7.03 down -4.87% from its previous closing price of $7.39. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8103228 shares were traded. UA stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.51 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.80.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Under Armour Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Stifel reiterated its Hold rating for the stock on November 28, 2016, while the target price for the stock was revised from $33 to $28.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 10 when Rocker Tchernavia sold 69,823 shares for $9.32 per share. The transaction valued at 650,689 led to the insider holds 260,291 shares of the business.

Gibbs David W bought 25,000 shares of UA for $240,085 on May 31. The Director now owns 50,000 shares after completing the transaction at $9.60 per share. On May 27, another insider, Gibbs David W, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 25,000 shares for $9.39 each. As a result, the insider paid 234,732 and bolstered with 25,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UA now has a Market Capitalization of 3.88B and an Enterprise Value of 4.55B. As of this moment, Under’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.28. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.70. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.71. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.79 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UA has reached a high of $11.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.05, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.23.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, UA has traded an average of 2.81M shares per day and 2.56M over the past ten days. A total of 220.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 182.68M. Insiders hold about 16.76% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.75% stake in the company. Shares short for UA as of Apr 13, 2023 were 8.63M with a Short Ratio of 8.16M, compared to 7.25M on Mar 14, 2023.

