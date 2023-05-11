Understanding Accolade Inc. (ACCD) through its ratios

After finishing at $11.02 in the prior trading day, Accolade Inc. (NASDAQ: ACCD) closed at $10.93, down -0.82%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 759976 shares were traded. ACCD stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.75.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ACCD by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.58.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stephens on April 12, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $18.

On March 23, 2023, Guggenheim Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $16.

Jefferies Downgraded its Buy to Hold on February 09, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $14.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 02 when Eskew Richard sold 112 shares for $12.51 per share. The transaction valued at 1,401 led to the insider holds 19,813 shares of the business.

SINGH RAJEEV sold 220 shares of ACCD for $3,208 on Apr 18. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 155,870 shares after completing the transaction at $14.58 per share. On Apr 18, another insider, Cavanaugh Robert N, who serves as the President of the company, sold 181 shares for $14.58 each. As a result, the insider received 2,639 and left with 145,778 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ACCD now has a Market Capitalization of 988.90M and an Enterprise Value of 985.20M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.60. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.71 whereas that against EBITDA is -8.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ACCD has reached a high of $17.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.29, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.10.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 653.69K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.12M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 71.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 68.97M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ACCD as of Apr 27, 2023 were 3.69M with a Short Ratio of 3.69M, compared to 3.62M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.01% and a Short% of Float of 5.09%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 16 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.63 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.44 and a low estimate of -$0.78, while EPS last year was -$4.92. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.55, with high estimates of -$0.31 and low estimates of -$0.74.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.98 and -$2.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.82. EPS for the following year is -$1.59, with 16 analysts recommending between -$0.57 and -$2.04.

Revenue Estimates

16 analysts predict $90.31M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $91M to a low estimate of $89.97M. As of the current estimate, Accolade Inc.’s year-ago sales were $85.53M, an estimated increase of 5.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $95.51M, an increase of 15.30% over than the figure of $5.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $98.72M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $92.73M.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ACCD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $410.38M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $408.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $409.91M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $363.14M, up 12.90% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $490.17M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $500.3M and the low estimate is $471.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.