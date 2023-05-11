Understanding Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (ENSC) through its ratios

In the latest session, Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ENSC) closed at $3.53 down -14.11% from its previous closing price of $4.11. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.5800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2410521 shares were traded. ENSC stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.2300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.3600.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Ensysce Biosciences Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 02 when GOWER BOB G bought 90,287 shares for $0.49 per share. The transaction valued at 44,087 led to the insider holds 1,222,682 shares of the business.

GOWER BOB G bought 270,000 shares of ENSC for $128,979 on Mar 01. The Director now owns 1,132,395 shares after completing the transaction at $0.48 per share. On Feb 28, another insider, GOWER BOB G, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 109,300 shares for $0.49 each. As a result, the insider paid 53,371 and bolstered with 862,395 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ENSC now has a Market Capitalization of 4.65M and an Enterprise Value of 5.77M. As of this moment, Ensysce’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ENSC has reached a high of $220.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.1682, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 35.9257.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ENSC has traded an average of 642.13K shares per day and 3.07M over the past ten days. Insiders hold about 33.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 14.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ENSC as of Apr 27, 2023 were 79.01k with a Short Ratio of 0.08M, compared to 46.04k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.15% and a Short% of Float of 6.53%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$10.89 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$4.86 and a low estimate of -$21, while EPS last year was -$14.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$10.96, with high estimates of -$3.54 and low estimates of -$24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$14.36 and -$78.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$37.37. EPS for the following year is -$30.21, with 3 analysts recommending between -$12.56 and -$58.2.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $950k this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.4M to a low estimate of $600k. As of the current estimate, Ensysce Biosciences Inc.’s year-ago sales were $603k, an estimated increase of 57.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.03M, an increase of 397.60% over than the figure of $57.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $700k.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ENSC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.7M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.52M, up 46.70% from the average estimate.