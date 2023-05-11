Understanding Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NAVB)’s financial health through ratios

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: NAVB) closed the day trading at $0.14 down -13.85% from the previous closing price of $0.16. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0225 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3670829 shares were traded. NAVB stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1750 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1390.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NAVB, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Aegis Capital on November 13, 2013, Reiterated its Hold rating but revised its target price to $2 from $3 previously.

On November 07, 2013, Ladenburg Thalmann reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $7.50 to $3.

On January 24, 2013, Burrill Institutional Research started tracking the stock assigning a Mkt Outperform rating and target price of $5.Burrill Institutional Research initiated its Mkt Outperform rating on January 24, 2013, with a $5 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NAVB now has a Market Capitalization of 8.75M and an Enterprise Value of 9.18M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 72.31. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 627.16 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NAVB has reached a high of $1.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2702, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.2978.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NAVB traded about 135.07K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NAVB traded about 620.25k shares per day. A total of 32.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 22.27M. Insiders hold about 26.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.70% stake in the company. Shares short for NAVB as of Apr 27, 2023 were 592.75k with a Short Ratio of 0.59M, compared to 495.54k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.79% and a Short% of Float of 2.41%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $44.54M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $44.54M and the low estimate is $44.54M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 105.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.