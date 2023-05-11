Understanding OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW)’s financial health through ratios

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OSW) closed the day trading at $11.83 down -2.15% from the previous closing price of $12.09. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 702224 shares were traded. OSW stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.13 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.74.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of OSW, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 30.75 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 117.50. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.58.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 14, 2022, Cowen started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $13.

On November 02, 2022, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $12.Truist initiated its Buy rating on November 02, 2022, with a $12 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 08 when HEYER ANDREW R sold 14,536 shares for $11.06 per share. The transaction valued at 160,709 led to the insider holds 481,628 shares of the business.

HEYER ANDREW R sold 14,453 shares of OSW for $159,800 on Feb 08. The Director now owns 100,000 shares after completing the transaction at $11.06 per share. On Feb 07, another insider, HEYER ANDREW R, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 60,547 shares for $11.01 each. As a result, the insider received 666,741 and left with 114,453 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OSW now has a Market Capitalization of 1.23B and an Enterprise Value of 1.43B. As of this moment, OneSpaWorld’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.89, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.66. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.00. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.23 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OSW has reached a high of $13.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.74, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.10.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, OSW traded about 591.79K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, OSW traded about 661.76k shares per day. A total of 92.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.77M. Insiders hold about 5.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.80% stake in the company. Shares short for OSW as of Apr 27, 2023 were 3.1M with a Short Ratio of 3.10M, compared to 5.71M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.20% and a Short% of Float of 4.99%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.14 and a low estimate of $0.12, while EPS last year was $0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.13, with high estimates of $0.15 and low estimates of $0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.56 and $0.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.51. EPS for the following year is $0.63, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.65 and $0.61.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $179.76M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $189.59M to a low estimate of $162.27M. As of the current estimate, OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited’s year-ago sales were $127.38M, an estimated increase of 41.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $181.12M, an increase of 33.50% less than the figure of $41.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $192.54M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $169.41M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OSW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $746.25M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $679M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $712.76M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $546.26M, up 30.50% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $765.89M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $799.96M and the low estimate is $733.34M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.