Understanding Personalis Inc. (PSNL)’s financial health through ratios

After finishing at $2.23 in the prior trading day, Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ: PSNL) closed at $2.13, down -4.48%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 561215 shares were traded. PSNL stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.4000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.0650.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PSNL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.10 and its Current Ratio is at 5.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

BofA Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on January 07, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $27 to $23.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 02 when Moore Stephen Michael sold 5,102 shares for $2.29 per share. The transaction valued at 11,684 led to the insider holds 83,408 shares of the business.

Tachibana Aaron sold 3,945 shares of PSNL for $11,164 on Mar 17. The CFO and COO now owns 202,283 shares after completing the transaction at $2.83 per share. On Mar 17, another insider, Chen Richard, who serves as the Chief Medical Officer and EVP of the company, sold 1,314 shares for $2.83 each. As a result, the insider received 3,719 and left with 131,317 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PSNL now has a Market Capitalization of 104.77M and an Enterprise Value of -14.23M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.51. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.21 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PSNL has reached a high of $5.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.6091, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.9072.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 364.26K shares per day over the past 3-months and 422.23k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 46.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 44.98M. Insiders hold about 2.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.80% stake in the company. Shares short for PSNL as of Apr 27, 2023 were 1.53M with a Short Ratio of 1.53M, compared to 1.65M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.26% and a Short% of Float of 4.66%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.53 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.51 and a low estimate of -$0.59, while EPS last year was -$0.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.52, with high estimates of -$0.51 and low estimates of -$0.55.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.14 and -$2.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.2. EPS for the following year is -$1.88, with 5 analysts recommending between -$1.56 and -$2.09.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $16.49M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $16.77M to a low estimate of $16.2M. As of the current estimate, Personalis Inc.’s year-ago sales were $18.24M, an estimated decrease of -9.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $17.71M, an increase of 29.80% over than the figure of -$9.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $18.15M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $17.3M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PSNL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $70.45M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $68M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $69.45M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $65.05M, up 6.80% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $68.28M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $76.46M and the low estimate is $60M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.