Understanding Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) through its ratios

In the latest session, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) closed at $1.92 down -12.60% from its previous closing price of $2.20. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.2769 from its previous closing price. On the day, 810222 shares were traded. TNXP stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.2400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.8900.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.20 and its Current Ratio is at 7.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 18, 2019, ROTH Capital Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $4.

ROTH Capital Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on August 18, 2017, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $6.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 29 when LEDERMAN SETH bought 20,000 shares for $1.71 per share. The transaction valued at 34,200 led to the insider holds 24,235 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TNXP now has a Market Capitalization of 22.03M and an Enterprise Value of -97.44M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TNXP has reached a high of $29.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.5376, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.5262.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TNXP has traded an average of 180.98K shares per day and 229.13k over the past ten days. A total of 62.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 62.64M. Insiders hold about 0.05% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.50% stake in the company. Shares short for TNXP as of Apr 13, 2023 were 1.45M with a Short Ratio of 0.04M, compared to 3.07M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.31% and a Short% of Float of 2.31%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.48 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.39 and a low estimate of -$0.58, while EPS last year was -$1.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.49, with high estimates of -$0.38 and low estimates of -$0.61.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.53 and -$2.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.96. EPS for the following year is -$1.26, with 1 analysts recommending between -$1.26 and -$1.26.