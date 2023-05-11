Update from Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (MRVI): A steady trajectory

In the latest session, Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVI) closed at $12.12 up 0.25% from its previous closing price of $12.09. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9009103 shares were traded. MRVI stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.91.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.43 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.40. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.30 and its Current Ratio is at 7.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.97 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.96.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 05, 2023, UBS Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $20 to $16.

On December 14, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $25.Deutsche Bank initiated its Buy rating on December 14, 2022, with a $25 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MRVI now has a Market Capitalization of 1.81B and an Enterprise Value of 1.76B. As of this moment, Maravai’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.86, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 25.68. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.93. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.99 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MRVI has reached a high of $35.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.11, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.09.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MRVI has traded an average of 1.65M shares per day and 3.94M over the past ten days. A total of 131.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 109.36M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.14% stake in the company. Shares short for MRVI as of Apr 27, 2023 were 6M with a Short Ratio of 6.00M, compared to 5.07M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.55% and a Short% of Float of 5.46%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 11 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.08 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was $0.54. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.11, with high estimates of $0.13 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.38 and $0.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.34. EPS for the following year is $0.41, with 12 analysts recommending between $0.5 and $0.22.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $73.54M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $88.1M to a low estimate of $69M. As of the current estimate, Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $242.73M, an estimated decrease of -69.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $112.49M, a decrease of -41.20% over than the figure of -$69.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $126M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $95.93M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MRVI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $419.44M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $377.91M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $406.01M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $883M, down -54.00% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $450.85M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $493.9M and the low estimate is $393.12M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.