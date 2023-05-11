Variations in analysts’ EPS estimates for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC)

In the latest session, Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE: BHC) closed at $5.95 up 1.54% from its previous closing price of $5.86. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4312892 shares were traded. BHC stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.73.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Bausch Health Companies Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 29, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $12 to $5.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 28 when Carson Seana sold 292 shares for $9.32 per share. The transaction valued at 2,721 led to the insider holds 359,185 shares of the business.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. sold 4,550,357 shares of BHC for $77,606,339 on Jun 01. The 10% Owner now owns 310,449,643 shares after completing the transaction at $17.05 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BHC now has a Market Capitalization of 2.09B and an Enterprise Value of 22.29B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.27. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.74 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BHC has reached a high of $11.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.57, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.18.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BHC has traded an average of 4.40M shares per day and 3.67M over the past ten days. A total of 363.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 344.64M. Insiders hold about 2.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.80% stake in the company. Shares short for BHC as of Apr 27, 2023 were 23.35M with a Short Ratio of 25.58M, compared to 26.11M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.42% and a Short% of Float of 6.99%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.75 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.84 and a low estimate of $0.65, while EPS last year was $0.56. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.9, with high estimates of $0.94 and low estimates of $0.83.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.57 and $3.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.34. EPS for the following year is $3.78, with 6 analysts recommending between $4.26 and $3.47.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.04B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.06B to a low estimate of $2.02B. As of the current estimate, Bausch Health Companies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.97B, an estimated increase of 3.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.11B, an increase of 2.70% less than the figure of $3.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.14B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.08B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BHC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.41B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.27B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.33B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.19B, up 1.70% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.53B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.81B and the low estimate is $8.33B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.