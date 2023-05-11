Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) Records 12.68% Price increase in Wednesday Trading

The price of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ: VBLT) closed at $0.22 in the last session, up 12.68% from day before closing price of $0.19. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0242 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3003635 shares were traded. VBLT stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2190 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1913.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at VBLT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VBLT now has a Market Capitalization of 12.13M and an Enterprise Value of -8.03M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 20.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.74. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -12.20 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VBLT has reached a high of $2.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1703, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.1650.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, VBLT traded on average about 4.41M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.02M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 77.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.76M. Insiders hold about 12.87% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 17.60% stake in the company. Shares short for VBLT as of Apr 13, 2023 were 883.61k with a Short Ratio of 0.37M, compared to 698.72k on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.27% and a Short% of Float of 1.29%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.