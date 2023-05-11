Versus Systems Inc. (VS) stock: EPS estimates from a range of analysts

The closing price of Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VS) was $0.75 for the day, up 19.05% from the previous closing price of $0.63. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 20536021 shares were traded. VS stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.0700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7111.

Ratios:

Our analysis of VS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.23 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VS now has a Market Capitalization of 6.12M and an Enterprise Value of 7.67M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.15. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.92 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VS has reached a high of $15.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6379, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.2348.

Shares Statistics:

VS traded an average of 1.26M shares per day over the past three months and 2.39M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 2.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.94M. Insiders hold about 1.45% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.10% stake in the company. Shares short for VS as of Apr 27, 2023 were 168.05k with a Short Ratio of 0.17M, compared to 173.73k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.57% and a Short% of Float of 1.62%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.38 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.38 and a low estimate of -$0.38, while EPS last year was -$1.98. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.37, with high estimates of -$0.37 and low estimates of -$0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.22 and -$1.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.22. EPS for the following year is -$0.8, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.8 and -$0.8.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $380k to a low estimate of $380k. As of the current estimate, Versus Systems Inc.’s year-ago sales were $307.51k, an estimated increase of 23.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $330k, an increase of 39.00% over than the figure of $23.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $330k for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $330k.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.07M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.07M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.07M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.08M, up 91.80% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.84M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.84M and the low estimate is $3.84M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 85.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.