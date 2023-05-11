Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR) stock: EPS estimates from a range of analysts

The closing price of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VYGR) was $9.89 for the day, down -8.09% from the previous closing price of $10.76. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.87 from its previous closing price. On the day, 962247 shares were traded. VYGR stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.34 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.41.

Ratios:

Our analysis of VYGR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Truist on May 10, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $18.

On March 10, 2023, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $14.

Robert W. Baird Upgraded its Neutral to Outperform on October 07, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $6 to $9.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 03 when Sandrock Alfred sold 7,437 shares for $7.83 per share. The transaction valued at 58,232 led to the insider holds 214,618 shares of the business.

Swartz Robin sold 1,259 shares of VYGR for $9,858 on Apr 03. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 71,617 shares after completing the transaction at $7.83 per share. On Mar 20, another insider, Hesslein Robert W., who serves as the Senior VP & General Counsel of the company, sold 4,410 shares for $7.76 each. As a result, the insider received 34,222 and left with 102,200 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VYGR now has a Market Capitalization of 345.48M and an Enterprise Value of 249.76M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.42. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.11 whereas that against EBITDA is -5.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VYGR has reached a high of $11.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.82, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.85.

Shares Statistics:

VYGR traded an average of 351.89K shares per day over the past three months and 810.9k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 38.36M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.93M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.20% stake in the company. Shares short for VYGR as of Apr 13, 2023 were 1.02M with a Short Ratio of 1.02M, compared to 1.02M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.34% and a Short% of Float of 2.93%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.39 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.59, while EPS last year was -$0.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.44, with high estimates of -$0.15 and low estimates of -$0.6.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.29 and -$2.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.52. EPS for the following year is -$1.78, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.58 and -$3.12.