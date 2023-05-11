Vyant Bio Inc. (VYNT) stock: comparing current and last year EPS estimates

The closing price of Vyant Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: VYNT) was $0.37 for the day, up 28.50% from the previous closing price of $0.29. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0825 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6207376 shares were traded. VYNT stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2860.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of VYNT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 18 when Harris Geoffrey E. sold 765 shares for $1.33 per share. The transaction valued at 1,021 led to the insider holds 14,019 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VYNT now has a Market Capitalization of 3.13M and an Enterprise Value of -4.71M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.22. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -7.07 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VYNT has reached a high of $4.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5512, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.6852.

Shares Statistics:

VYNT traded an average of 70.42K shares per day over the past three months and 832k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 5.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.44M. Insiders hold about 3.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.70% stake in the company. Shares short for VYNT as of Apr 27, 2023 were 204.71k with a Short Ratio of 0.20M, compared to 179.07k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.27% and a Short% of Float of 3.55%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$1.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.38 and -$2.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.38. EPS for the following year is -$2.19, with 1 analysts recommending between -$2.19 and -$2.19.