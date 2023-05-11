What shareholders can do to beat the market with comScore Inc. (SCOR) stock

In the latest session, comScore Inc. (NASDAQ: SCOR) closed at $0.86 down -9.13% from its previous closing price of $0.94. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0862 from its previous closing price. On the day, 567921 shares were traded. SCOR stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8100.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of comScore Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.10 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.43. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on August 10, 2021, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $4.50 from $6 previously.

On June 28, 2021, Craig Hallum started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $7.

Loop Capital Upgraded its Hold to Buy on January 11, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $3 to $4.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 14 when LIVEK WILLIAM PAUL bought 249,074 shares for $1.02 per share. The transaction valued at 254,055 led to the insider holds 3,323,261 shares of the business.

LIVEK WILLIAM PAUL bought 926 shares of SCOR for $926 on Mar 13. The Director now owns 3,074,187 shares after completing the transaction at $1.00 per share. On Mar 13, another insider, ALGRANATI DAVID, who serves as the Chief Innovation Officer of the company, sold 18,739 shares for $1.02 each. As a result, the insider received 19,114 and left with 222,536 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SCOR now has a Market Capitalization of 106.02M and an Enterprise Value of 139.20M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.56. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.37 whereas that against EBITDA is -7.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SCOR has reached a high of $2.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0936, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.4237.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SCOR has traded an average of 243.46K shares per day and 218.96k over the past ten days. A total of 93.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 75.23M. Insiders hold about 4.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.10% stake in the company. Shares short for SCOR as of Apr 13, 2023 were 3.56M with a Short Ratio of 3.68M, compared to 3.51M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.86% and a Short% of Float of 4.93%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.11, while EPS last year was -$0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of $0.05 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.28 and -$0.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.09. EPS for the following year is $0.05, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.46 and -$0.22.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $95.13M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $97M to a low estimate of $92.9M. As of the current estimate, comScore Inc.’s year-ago sales were $93.97M, an estimated increase of 1.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $93.51M, an increase of 2.30% over than the figure of $1.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $95M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $92.95M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SCOR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $393M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $385M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $389.02M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $376.42M, up 3.30% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $404.77M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $410.81M and the low estimate is $400M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.