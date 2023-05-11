What shareholders can do to beat the market with Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM) stock

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE: RYAM) closed the day trading at $4.57 down -16.61% from the previous closing price of $5.48. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.9100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1711903 shares were traded. RYAM stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.8000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.0000.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of RYAM, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, RBC Capital Mkts on January 10, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform and sets its target price to $8 from $9 previously.

On July 18, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Sector Perform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $6 to $5.

RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its Outperform to Sector Perform on April 07, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $8 to $6.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 16 when Posze James L Jr bought 5,000 shares for $7.55 per share. The transaction valued at 37,754 led to the insider holds 121,888 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RYAM now has a Market Capitalization of 377.64M and an Enterprise Value of 1.08B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.35. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.63 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RYAM has reached a high of $9.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.0928, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.9615.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, RYAM traded about 641.13K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, RYAM traded about 578.97k shares per day. A total of 63.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 61.24M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.30% stake in the company. Shares short for RYAM as of Apr 13, 2023 were 6.31M with a Short Ratio of 6.69M, compared to 5.05M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.68% and a Short% of Float of 11.92%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.09, while EPS last year was -$0.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.02 and -$0.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.06. EPS for the following year is -$0.21, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.07 and -$0.5.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $449.77M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $471.6M to a low estimate of $427.94M. As of the current estimate, Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc.’s year-ago sales were $399.22M, an estimated increase of 12.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $460.82M, an increase of 9.60% less than the figure of $12.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $463.25M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $458.4M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RYAM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.86B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.78B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.82B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.72B, up 6.00% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.71B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.75B and the low estimate is $1.68B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -5.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.