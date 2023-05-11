What shareholders can do to beat the market with TechTarget Inc. (TTGT) stock

After finishing at $32.78 in the prior trading day, TechTarget Inc. (NASDAQ: TTGT) closed at $30.41, down -7.23%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 727544 shares were traded. TTGT stock price reached its highest trading level at $32.04 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.08.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TTGT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.34 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.11. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.40 and its Current Ratio is at 7.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JP Morgan on February 16, 2023, initiated with a Underweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $41.

On December 20, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $57.

Deutsche Bank Downgraded its Buy to Hold on November 10, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $85 to $45.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 21 when Kitchens Rebecca sold 750 shares for $39.50 per share. The transaction valued at 29,625 led to the insider holds 16,996 shares of the business.

BURKE ROBERT D sold 1,200 shares of TTGT for $47,484 on Feb 16. The Director now owns 1,300 shares after completing the transaction at $39.57 per share. On Jan 23, another insider, Kitchens Rebecca, who serves as the President of the company, sold 750 shares for $49.13 each. As a result, the insider received 36,848 and left with 17,746 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TTGT now has a Market Capitalization of 1.04B and an Enterprise Value of 1.16B. As of this moment, TechTarget’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.89, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.79. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.12. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.88 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TTGT has reached a high of $74.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $32.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 35.21, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 49.69.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 264.15K shares per day over the past 3-months and 226.26k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 29.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 26.55M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.19% stake in the company. Shares short for TTGT as of Apr 27, 2023 were 2M with a Short Ratio of 2.00M, compared to 1.95M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.00% and a Short% of Float of 11.07%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.36 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.44 and a low estimate of $0.28, while EPS last year was $0.53. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.46, with high estimates of $0.57 and low estimates of $0.39.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.28 and $1.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.91. EPS for the following year is $2.34, with 5 analysts recommending between $2.63 and $2.13.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $57.11M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $58M to a low estimate of $56M. As of the current estimate, TechTarget Inc.’s year-ago sales were $68.17M, an estimated decrease of -16.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $62.39M, a decrease of -20.90% less than the figure of -$16.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $67.04M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $58M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TTGT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $261.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $229M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $255.41M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $297.49M, down -14.10% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $281.03M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $299.51M and the low estimate is $261M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.