Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. (WHLR) Stock Volatility: Beta and Market Fluctuations

The closing price of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. (NASDAQ: WHLR) was $1.10 for the day, up 35.45% from the previous closing price of $0.81. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2879 from its previous closing price. On the day, 904738 shares were traded. WHLR stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.3500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8000.

Ratios:

Our analysis of WHLR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.39 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley FBR Inc. on February 20, 2018, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $9 from $13 previously.

On January 17, 2018, B. Riley FBR Inc. reiterated its Buy ratingand also kept the price unchanged to $13.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 29 when Steamboat Capital Partners, LL bought 1,962 shares for $1.90 per share. The transaction valued at 3,728 led to the insider holds 40,447 shares of the business.

Steamboat Capital Partners, LL bought 4,496 shares of WHLR for $8,423 on Nov 28. The 10% Owner now owns 38,516 shares after completing the transaction at $1.87 per share. On Nov 22, another insider, Steamboat Capital Partners, LL, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 1,397 shares for $1.85 each. As a result, the insider paid 2,584 and bolstered with 34,092 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WHLR now has a Market Capitalization of 12.24M and an Enterprise Value of 511.62M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.15. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.68 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WHLR has reached a high of $3.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.3250, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.6276.

Shares Statistics:

WHLR traded an average of 11.16K shares per day over the past three months and 104.41k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 9.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 6.20M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 27.80% stake in the company. Shares short for WHLR as of Apr 13, 2023 were 355 with a Short Ratio of 0.00M, compared to 9.44k on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.00% and a Short% of Float of 0.00%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.