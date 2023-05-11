Which analyst expects Choice Hotels International Inc. (CHH) to perform well in the near future?

In the latest session, Choice Hotels International Inc. (NYSE: CHH) closed at $122.08 down -3.11% from its previous closing price of $126.00. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.92 from its previous closing price. On the day, 728702 shares were traded. CHH stock price reached its highest trading level at $126.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $120.69.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Choice Hotels International Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 148.99 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 19.76. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 7.78 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 7.76.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Robert W. Baird on March 16, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $134 from $133 previously.

On December 05, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $137.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 10 when JEWS WILLIAM L sold 2,214 shares for $119.46 per share. The transaction valued at 264,484 led to the insider holds 23,389 shares of the business.

Oaksmith Scott E sold 1,680 shares of CHH for $211,764 on Mar 06. The Senior Vice President now owns 33,394 shares after completing the transaction at $126.05 per share. On Mar 06, another insider, Cimerola Patrick, who serves as the Chief Human Resources Officer of the company, sold 748 shares for $125.95 each. As a result, the insider received 94,211 and left with 30,199 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CHH now has a Market Capitalization of 6.18B and an Enterprise Value of 7.43B. As of this moment, Choice’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.34, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.26. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.43. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 41.52. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.30 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CHH has reached a high of $136.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $104.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 121.24, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 119.20.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CHH has traded an average of 387.30K shares per day and 472.34k over the past ten days. A total of 52.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 29.45M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 62.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CHH as of Apr 27, 2023 were 2.96M with a Short Ratio of 2.96M, compared to 2.45M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.78% and a Short% of Float of 9.36%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for CHH is 1.15, from 0.00 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.91%. The current Payout Ratio is 12.60% for CHH, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 17, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 30, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 23, 2005 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 10 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.68 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.88 and a low estimate of $1.5, while EPS last year was $1.43. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.83, with high estimates of $2.03 and low estimates of $1.59.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.23 and $4.76 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.8. EPS for the following year is $6.38, with 12 analysts recommending between $6.96 and $6.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $416.41M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $442.8M to a low estimate of $400M. As of the current estimate, Choice Hotels International Inc.’s year-ago sales were $367.97M, an estimated increase of 13.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $431.71M, an increase of 17.40% over than the figure of $13.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $477M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $401.24M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CHH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.61B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.43B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.5B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.4B, up 7.30% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.54B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.65B and the low estimate is $1.42B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.