Which analyst expects NerdWallet Inc. (NRDS) to perform well in the near future?

NerdWallet Inc. (NASDAQ: NRDS) closed the day trading at $8.39 up 0.60% from the previous closing price of $8.34. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 688329 shares were traded. NRDS stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.26.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NRDS, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on May 03, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $14 from $15 previously.

On November 29, 2021, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $30.Truist initiated its Buy rating on November 29, 2021, with a $30 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 when Yuann Kevin sold 1,225 shares for $21.58 per share. The transaction valued at 26,435 led to the insider holds 192,056 shares of the business.

Yuann Kevin sold 2,357 shares of NRDS for $49,827 on Mar 02. The Chief Business Officer now owns 193,281 shares after completing the transaction at $21.14 per share. On Feb 27, another insider, Yuann Kevin, who serves as the Chief Business Officer of the company, sold 2,450 shares for $20.00 each. As a result, the insider received 49,000 and left with 197,214 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NRDS now has a Market Capitalization of 958.80M and an Enterprise Value of 885.60M. As of this moment, NerdWallet’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 699.17, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 36.80. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.76. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.53 whereas that against EBITDA is 26.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NRDS has reached a high of $21.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.47, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.40.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NRDS traded about 842.79K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NRDS traded about 1.18M shares per day. A total of 75.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 43.80M. Insiders hold about 11.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 54.50% stake in the company. Shares short for NRDS as of Apr 27, 2023 were 4.4M with a Short Ratio of 4.40M, compared to 3.21M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.74% and a Short% of Float of 11.73%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of -$0.06, while EPS last year was -$0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of $0.02 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.23 and -$0.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.08. EPS for the following year is $0.23, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.42 and -$0.07.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $137.67M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $139.55M to a low estimate of $135.2M. As of the current estimate, NerdWallet Inc.’s year-ago sales were $125.2M, an estimated increase of 10.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $147.2M, an increase of 8.80% less than the figure of $10.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $160.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $126.91M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NRDS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $634.78M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $557.53M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $608.3M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $538.9M, up 12.90% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $702.84M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $774.99M and the low estimate is $601.78M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.