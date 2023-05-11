Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) Stock Closes down -1.78% on Wednesday Trading

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) closed the day trading at $133.52 down -1.78% from the previous closing price of $135.94. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 755470 shares were traded. WHR stock price reached its highest trading level at $136.82 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $130.99.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of WHR, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.33 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 39.58. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.73 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.58.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on April 11, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $160 from $170 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 14 when Conley Christopher S sold 1,535 shares for $147.20 per share. The transaction valued at 225,952 led to the insider holds 2,384 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WHR now has a Market Capitalization of 7.26B and an Enterprise Value of 14.18B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.55. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.73 whereas that against EBITDA is -14.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WHR has reached a high of $196.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $124.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 133.68, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 145.17.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, WHR traded about 818.66K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, WHR traded about 828.03k shares per day. A total of 54.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.52M. Insiders hold about 1.07% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.70% stake in the company. Shares short for WHR as of Apr 13, 2023 were 4.27M with a Short Ratio of 4.22M, compared to 4.6M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.76% and a Short% of Float of 9.18%.

Dividends & Splits

WHR’s forward annual dividend rate is 7.00, up from 7.00 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.15%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.11%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.42.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.97 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $5.1 and a low estimate of $3.62, while EPS last year was $5.97. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.57, with high estimates of $5.53 and low estimates of $3.78.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $17.37 and $14.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $15.99. EPS for the following year is $17.88, with 7 analysts recommending between $22 and $14.5.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $4.83B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.01B to a low estimate of $4.68B. As of the current estimate, Whirlpool Corporation’s year-ago sales were $5.1B, an estimated decrease of -5.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.78B, a decrease of -7.30% less than the figure of -$5.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.86B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.66B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WHR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $19.45B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $18.92B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $19.21B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $19.72B, down -2.60% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $17.94B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $19.71B and the low estimate is $15.75B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -6.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.