ZeroFox Holdings Inc. (ZFOX) stock: comparing current and last year EPS estimates

The price of ZeroFox Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ZFOX) closed at $0.86 in the last session, up 10.57% from day before closing price of $0.78. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0822 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6221674 shares were traded. ZFOX stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8100.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ZFOX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.32.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on April 26, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.

On December 02, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $4.50.

On November 10, 2022, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $6.Stifel initiated its Buy rating on November 10, 2022, with a $6 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ZFOX now has a Market Capitalization of 90.12M and an Enterprise Value of 217.19M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.21. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.85 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZFOX has reached a high of $15.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.5429, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.4623.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ZFOX traded on average about 982.69K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.54M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 116.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 94.65M. Insiders hold about 9.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 55.40% stake in the company. Shares short for ZFOX as of Apr 13, 2023 were 733.86k with a Short Ratio of 1.63M, compared to 280.96k on Mar 14, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.08 and -$0.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.28. EPS for the following year is -$0.34, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.27 and -$0.45.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZFOX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $185.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $184.97M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $185.26M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $88.39M, up 109.60% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $200.61M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $206.2M and the low estimate is $195.62M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.