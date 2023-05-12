0 analysts offer recommendations for Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) stock

As of close of business last night, Kimco Realty Corporation’s stock clocked out at $18.00, down -0.72% from its previous closing price of $18.13. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4363867 shares were traded. KIM stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.82.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of KIM’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 73.02 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 42.93. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.75 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.75.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 17, 2023, Truist Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $25 to $24.

Mizuho Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on January 10, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $22 to $21.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 28 when LOURENSO FRANK sold 9,630 shares for $20.70 per share. The transaction valued at 199,351 led to the insider holds 212,424 shares of the business.

KIMCO REALTY CORP sold 11,500,000 shares of KIM for $301,070,000 on Oct 14. The now owns 28,338,105 shares after completing the transaction at $26.18 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KIM now has a Market Capitalization of 11.90B and an Enterprise Value of 18.38B. As of this moment, Kimco’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 75.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 28.12. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.17. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 10.64 whereas that against EBITDA is 23.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KIM has reached a high of $23.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.87, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.65.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that KIM traded 4.62M shares on average per day over the past three months and 4.75M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 615.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 605.44M. Insiders hold about 2.24% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.00% stake in the company. Shares short for KIM as of Apr 27, 2023 were 14M with a Short Ratio of 14.00M, compared to 14.76M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.26% and a Short% of Float of 2.78%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.88, KIM has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.92. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.85%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.07%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.30. The current Payout Ratio is 176.30% for KIM, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 21, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 06, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 23, 2005 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.15 and a low estimate of $0.1, while EPS last year was -$0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.16, with high estimates of $0.18 and low estimates of $0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.93 and $0.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.89. EPS for the following year is $0.64, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.78 and $0.47.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $436.6M. It ranges from a high estimate of $443.74M to a low estimate of $427M. As of the current estimate, Kimco Realty Corporation’s year-ago sales were $423.27M, an estimated increase of 3.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $438.69M, an increase of 2.20% less than the figure of $3.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $448.51M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $420M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KIM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.79B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.72B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.76B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.71B, up 3.00% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.82B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.88B and the low estimate is $1.75B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.