2 analysts offer recommendations for Sylvamo Corporation (SLVM) stock

The price of Sylvamo Corporation (NYSE: SLVM) closed at $42.40 in the last session, up 0.43% from day before closing price of $42.22. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 481313 shares were traded. SLVM stock price reached its highest trading level at $42.67 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $41.68.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SLVM’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.89 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.88. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.52 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.48.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on December 15, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $58 from $56 previously.

RBC Capital Mkts Upgraded its Sector Perform to Outperform on April 07, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $40 to $43.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 13 when SIMS JOHN V sold 12,842 shares for $47.81 per share. The transaction valued at 613,976 led to the insider holds 68,481 shares of the business.

Meyers Karl L bought 10,000 shares of SLVM for $491,700 on Mar 10. The Director now owns 10,000 shares after completing the transaction at $49.17 per share. On Mar 09, another insider, Cleves Thomas A, who serves as the SVP, Corporate Affairs of the company, bought 4,976 shares for $50.37 each. As a result, the insider paid 250,641 and bolstered with 52,755 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SLVM now has a Market Capitalization of 1.95B and an Enterprise Value of 2.62B. As of this moment, Sylvamo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.60, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.06. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.13. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.71. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.72 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.96.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SLVM has reached a high of $57.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 45.96, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 45.55.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SLVM traded on average about 409.70K shares per day over the past 3-months and 452.28k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 43.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.27M. Insiders hold about 11.49% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SLVM as of Apr 27, 2023 were 743.18k with a Short Ratio of 0.74M, compared to 903.45k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.75% and a Short% of Float of 2.44%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for SLVM is 1.00, which was 0.00 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.32%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.89 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.59 and a low estimate of $1.2, while EPS last year was $2.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.41, with high estimates of $2.49 and low estimates of $2.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.05 and $8.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.72. EPS for the following year is $7.43, with 2 analysts recommending between $7.66 and $7.2.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $946.94M. It ranges from a high estimate of $951.88M to a low estimate of $942M. As of the current estimate, Sylvamo Corporation’s year-ago sales were $912M, an estimated increase of 3.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.05B, an increase of 8.30% over than the figure of $3.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.11B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $983M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SLVM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.03B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.93B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.98B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.63B, up 9.70% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.82B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.86B and the low estimate is $3.78B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -4.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.