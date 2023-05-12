A correction may be in store for ON24 Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) shares?

ON24 Inc. (NYSE: ONTF) closed the day trading at $7.84 down -8.20% from the previous closing price of $8.54. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.70 from its previous closing price. On the day, 543040 shares were traded. ONTF stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.71 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.62.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ONTF, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.50 and its Current Ratio is at 3.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 17 when Vattuone Steven sold 300 shares for $9.00 per share. The transaction valued at 2,700 led to the insider holds 244,442 shares of the business.

Vattuone Steven sold 100 shares of ONTF for $900 on Apr 13. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 244,742 shares after completing the transaction at $9.00 per share. On Apr 12, another insider, Vattuone Steven, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 900 shares for $9.01 each. As a result, the insider received 8,106 and left with 244,842 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ONTF now has a Market Capitalization of 406.95M and an Enterprise Value of 88.16M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.22. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.46 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.71.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ONTF has reached a high of $13.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.34, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.70.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ONTF traded about 307.59K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ONTF traded about 327.53k shares per day. A total of 47.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 43.79M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.90% stake in the company. Shares short for ONTF as of Apr 27, 2023 were 1.19M with a Short Ratio of 1.19M, compared to 882.33k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.58% and a Short% of Float of 3.58%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.01 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of $0.01 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.02 and -$0.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.03. EPS for the following year is $0.1, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.14 and $0.02.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $41.3M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $41.67M to a low estimate of $40.56M. As of the current estimate, ON24 Inc.’s year-ago sales were $48.24M, an estimated decrease of -14.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $40.07M, a decrease of -15.50% less than the figure of -$14.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $40.87M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $39.48M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ONTF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $167.39M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $162.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $164.26M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $190.87M, down -13.90% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $157.25M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $168M and the low estimate is $151M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -4.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.