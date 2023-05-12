A glimpse at British American Tobacco p.l.c.’s potential climb to old highs

The closing price of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE: BTI) was $34.22 for the day, down -1.67% from the previous closing price of $34.80. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.58 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6362743 shares were traded. BTI stock price reached its highest trading level at $34.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $34.10.

Our analysis of BTI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.97 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.13. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.57 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.51.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BTI now has a Market Capitalization of 82.61B and an Enterprise Value of 133.54B. As of this moment, British’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.25. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.78. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.81. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.83 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.86.

Over the past 52 weeks, BTI has reached a high of $45.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $34.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 36.10, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 38.40.

BTI traded an average of 4.15M shares per day over the past three months and 4.22M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 2.25B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.12B. Insiders hold about 4.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.60% stake in the company. Shares short for BTI as of Apr 27, 2023 were 1.96M with a Short Ratio of 1.96M, compared to 9.2M on Mar 30, 2023.

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.18, BTI has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.73. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.26%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 8.05%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.94. The current Payout Ratio is 58.50% for BTI, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 05, 2024 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 12, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 13, 2017 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.