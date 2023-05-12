A glimpse at Invitae Corporation’s potential climb to old highs

The closing price of Invitae Corporation (NYSE: NVTA) was $1.48 for the day, down -0.67% from the previous closing price of $1.49. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5426355 shares were traded. NVTA stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.5200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.4000.

Ratios:

Our analysis of NVTA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.10 and its Current Ratio is at 6.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 15.74 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 15.69.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 25, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Underperform rating and target price of $1.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 13 when Wen Yafei sold 2,625 shares for $1.41 per share. The transaction valued at 3,701 led to the insider holds 443,749 shares of the business.

Brida Thomas sold 2,625 shares of NVTA for $3,701 on Mar 13. The insider now owns 437,642 shares after completing the transaction at $1.41 per share. On Mar 13, another insider, Nussbaum Robert L, who serves as the Chief Medical Officer of the company, sold 2,625 shares for $1.41 each. As a result, the insider received 3,701 and left with 447,907 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NVTA now has a Market Capitalization of 371.02M and an Enterprise Value of 1.57B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.52. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.05 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NVTA has reached a high of $9.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.3930, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.3194.

Shares Statistics:

NVTA traded an average of 7.91M shares per day over the past three months and 8.27M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 244.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 240.49M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.90% stake in the company. Shares short for NVTA as of Apr 27, 2023 were 49.96M with a Short Ratio of 49.96M, compared to 46.81M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 19.17% and a Short% of Float of 21.46%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.37 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.28 and a low estimate of -$0.45, while EPS last year was -$0.68. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.34, with high estimates of -$0.28 and low estimates of -$0.39.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.22 and -$1.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.45. EPS for the following year is -$1.19, with 10 analysts recommending between -$0.82 and -$1.43.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 10 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $132.97M to a low estimate of $114.52M. As of the current estimate, Invitae Corporation’s year-ago sales were $136.62M, an estimated decrease of -11.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $128.77M, a decrease of -3.60% over than the figure of -$11.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $136.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $117.41M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NVTA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $517.57M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $467.18M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $501.03M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $516.3M, down -3.00% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $570.27M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $600M and the low estimate is $512.46M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.