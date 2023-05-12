A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK)

As of close of business last night, Braskem S.A.’s stock clocked out at $10.30, down -0.77% from its previous closing price of $10.38. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1351160 shares were traded. BAK stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.12.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BAK’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.17 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.27. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 7.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 6.56.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BAK now has a Market Capitalization of 3.28B and an Enterprise Value of 10.99B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.79. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.11 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BAK has reached a high of $19.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.84, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.08.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BAK traded 1.08M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3.01M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 398.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 101.75M. Insiders hold about 77.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.60% stake in the company. Shares short for BAK as of Apr 27, 2023 were 236.89k with a Short Ratio of 0.24M, compared to 406k on Mar 30, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.00, BAK has a forward annual dividend rate of 3.31.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.43 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.43 and a low estimate of -$0.43, while EPS last year was $1.87. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.16, with high estimates of -$0.16 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.46 and -$0.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.46. EPS for the following year is $0.29, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.89 and -$0.3.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BAK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $16.56B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.38B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.97B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $18.7B, down -14.60% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $17.1B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $17.79B and the low estimate is $16.42B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.