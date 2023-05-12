A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Phillips Edison & Company Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

As of close of business last night, Phillips Edison & Company Inc.’s stock clocked out at $29.47, down -1.01% from its previous closing price of $29.77. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 541583 shares were traded. PECO stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.14.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PECO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 533.50 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 63.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.89 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.89.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Mizuho Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on July 21, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $35.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 21 when Massey Paul sold 9,600 shares for $31.42 per share. The transaction valued at 301,632 led to the insider holds 10,439 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PECO now has a Market Capitalization of 3.64B and an Enterprise Value of 5.53B. As of this moment, Phillips’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 62.57, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 63.79. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.80. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.56. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.46 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.87.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PECO has reached a high of $35.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 31.43, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.82.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PECO traded 606.67K shares on average per day over the past three months and 493.42k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 117.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 116.59M. Insiders hold about 0.44% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.80% stake in the company. Shares short for PECO as of Apr 27, 2023 were 2.86M with a Short Ratio of 2.86M, compared to 3.14M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.44% and a Short% of Float of 2.87%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.10, PECO has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.12. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.71%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.76%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.12 and a low estimate of $0.07, while EPS last year was $0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.1, with high estimates of $0.11 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.43 and $0.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.39. EPS for the following year is $0.37, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.37 and $0.36.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $147.43M. It ranges from a high estimate of $151M to a low estimate of $145M. As of the current estimate, Phillips Edison & Company Inc.’s year-ago sales were $142.52M, an estimated increase of 3.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $151.7M, an increase of 8.60% over than the figure of $3.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $155.52M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $147M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PECO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $615.76M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $592M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $602.47M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $575.37M, up 4.70% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $633.09M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $663.32M and the low estimate is $607M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.